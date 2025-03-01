Sulthan Bathery: A 35-year-old wild tusker found dead in the Chethalayam Forest Range of the South Wayanad Forest Division was buried after a necropsy, said forest officials.

The elephant, believed to have sustained injuries during a fight with another tusker, had been in a weakened state since February 21. It remained in the Kalluvayal area of the reserve forest under the observation of forest department staff for several days. Veterinary experts had identified severe leg injuries but deemed treatment unfeasible due to the animal’s deteriorating condition.

A team led by Forest Veterinary Officer Dr Ajesh Mohandas and senior veterinary surgeon Dr K S Preman conducted the necropsy, revealing that one of the front leg bones was completely fractured.

The carcass was removed using an earthmover. Officials present at the site included South Wayanad DFO Ajith K Raman, Chethalayam Forest Range Officer M K Rajeev Kumar, and Wild Trust of India representative Shajan.