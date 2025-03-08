Thiruvananthapuram: Six eminent women have been selected for the Kerala Government’s ‘Vanitha Ratna’ awards for 2024. The awards will be presented by Health and Woman and Child Development Minister Veena George as part of the Women’s Day celebrations at Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram at 5 pm on Saturday. The winners are:

T Devi

A former member of the Kerala Women’s Commission, T Devi of Sujalayam, Kozhikode, has carried out several crucial social interventions. Among her achievements is making other sections of the society aware of the problems faced by unwed mothers belonging to Adivasi communities in Wayanad.

K Vasanthi

A resident of Thekkeveliyil, Varanad in Cherthala, K Vasanthi has won several medals in national and international masters’ athletics meets.

Sherin Shahana

Sherin Shahana was abandoned by her husband when she was 22 after she suffered a serious injury to her spinal cord in an accident in 2017. Despite this and other setbacks in life, Shahana attempted the Civil Service Examination and came out successful. Shahana is a native of Kallingal, Thenatty, Muttil North in Wayanad.

A N Vinaya, Dr Nandini K Kumar, P K Medini. Photo: Manorama Online

A N Vinaya

During her 33-year service with the Kerala Police, A N Vinaya strived to bring about gender equality in the police force. She engaged in campaigns for common uniforms, training and driver duty irrespective of gender. A resident of Kedaram, Madakkara in Wayanad, Vinaya continues to be involved in gender equality activities in society.

Dr Nandini K Kumar

Dr Nandini K Kumar of C S Road, Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram is a former Deputy Director General of the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research). She was also a member of the former US President Barack Obama’s Commission for the Study of Ethical Issues.

P K Medini

Freedom fighter P K Medini is also a noted social activist and is known for her revolutionary songs. She belongs to Madathikkad, Mannachery, in Alappuzha.