Wild elephants killed 111 people in Kerala in five years, which is more than five times the fatalities caused by captive elephants, according to the figures furnished in the assembly. During this period, the amount spent on preventive measures by the government swelled by 100 per cent.

Between 2020 and 2025, 20 people died in captive elephant attacks in the state. Palakkad recorded the highest number of deaths due to wild and captive elephants: 26 and five, respectively. Kasaragod is the only district in Kerala which hasn't recorded any deaths to elephant attacks in five years. Wayanad and Idukki have recorded 20 and 23 fatalities, respectively, due to elephant attacks in five years. The government has distributed Rs 9.5 crore as compensation for the victims' families in five years. In Wayanad, all the deaths happened in wild elephant attacks, and no fatality was recorded in captive elephant attacks.

Between 2020-21 and 2024-25, the amount spent on the construction of fences and walls to ward off wild elephants increased from Rs 7.49 crore to Rs 15.55 crore. The highest expenditure has been recorded on erecting solar fences. In five years, the government's expenditure on solar fence soared from Rs 4.8 crore to Rs 6.51 crore. Hanging fence, trenches, protection walls, stone walls, compound walls have also been constructed by the state forest department.

Kerala has a total of 389 captive elephants, as per the survey completed in February.