Thiruvananthapuram: The police will maintain strict surveillance at DJ parties in Kerala following the detection of drugs at these events. The decision was taken at a meeting of SPs (superintendents of police) convened by Manoj Abraham, ADGP (Additional Director General of Police) in charge of law and order, in which 32 officers were present.

The other decisions taken at the meeting include:

Close watch on nighttime get-togethers at Marine Drive in Kochi and Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram, following widespread complaints about drug use.

Carry out stringent inspections at all railway stations to prevent the trafficking of narcotic substances through trains.

Regularly checking the houses of those accused of drug trafficking.

Ensure 100-percent conviction for the accused in drugs cases, for which the prosecution wing of the DCRB (District Crime Records Bureau) should directly supervise the cases.

Revive the activities of Student Police Cadets, School Protection Group, Anti-Narcotics Club and Clean Campus – Safe Campus project to free educational institutions from the menace of drugs.

Conduct inspections at the accommodation facilities for guest workers.

Revive the Janamaithri programme of the police.

SPs should prepare a two-month action plan against narcotics. They also have to convene weekly meetings of DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force), a squad under the district police chiefs.