Kannur: An eight-month-old child from Pazhayangadi, who was critically admitted after taking the wrong prescription from the pharmacy, is recovering and is now in stable condition, hospital authorities and the child's father said on Thursday. The Police have registered a case against the pharmacists at Khadeega Medicals in Pazhayangadi.

The incident happened on Saturday when the parents brought their child with a fever to a clinic in Pazhayangadi. The doctor prescribed Calpol syrup for the ill child. The pharmacists instead provided them with Calpol drops.

Though the child took the wrong medicine, the condition improved in a couple of days. But the child began to show some other symptoms. The parents brought the infant to the clinic, and the doctor prescribed more tests for the eight-month-old.

The child was then admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a private hospital in Kannur. "My child is recovering and is stable now. After conducting some more tests tomorrow, my kid will be moved to the ward," the child's father told Onmanorama.

He also alleged that the pharmacists behaved rudely when he questioned them about providing the wrong medicine. A case has been filed with the Pazhayangadi Police and the district drugs department.