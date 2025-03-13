Kochi: In the controversial Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam, the Directorate of Enforcement will interrogate Lok Sabha MP K Radhakrishnan. The central agency had reportedly sent a summons to the CPM leader asking him to appear at its Kochi office on Wednesday. As Radhakrishnan was in New Delhi, he received the summons when he returned to his home in Chelakkara on Thursday. According to reports, the ED is likely to issue fresh summons to the MP.

Earlier, the ED officials probing the Rs 100 crore scam found that the accused had transferred money swindled from the bank to the accounts of CPM. Radhakarishnan has come under the radar of the ED as he was the district secretary of the party when the financial irregularities in Karuvannur bank came into light.

The central agency decided to summon the former minister amid preparations to file the final charge sheet in the case.