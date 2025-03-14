Thiruvananthapuram: Drugs have extended their tentacles and gripped Kerala. MDMA, previously unknown until 2016, is now easily available even in villages. How vast is the drug network? How do cannabis and synthetic drugs reach Kerala? How do they find their destinations?

The police and excise departments were under the impression that Bengaluru produced most of the MDMA reaching Kerala. However, a recent Intelligence Bureau (IB) report tells a different story. The report revealed that a significant quantity of MDMA reaching the state is manufactured in Gujarat, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Gujarat is home to several licensed small-scale chemical factories. Drug cartels take over loss-making factories on lease and turn them into "cooking" labs for MDMA production. The chemical raw materials are brought in from Iran through small ports. Foreign nationals, particularly students from Nigeria and Iran, often control the manufacturing process. Such "cooking" labs also exist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The drug port

The Gujarat coast has become a favourite route for drug smugglers. Between 2021 and 2024, authorities seized 87,605 kilograms of narcotic substances worth Rs 9,680 crore in the international market in Gujarat. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials said that the bulk of the seized substances were intended for other states. Smuggling operations involve ships bringing in drugs, which are then transferred to smaller fishing vessels that ferry the substances to the shore.

The drug trail

Large quantities of drugs are smuggled into Mumbai from Latin American and African countries. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), a major container-handling port in Mumbai, is a primary entry point. From there, drugs are transported to other cities, including Kerala, through Bengaluru and Pune. Luxury vessels are also used in these smuggling operations.

Several significant drug hauls have been made from fruit and vegetable containers. In one instance, a Malayali was arrested in Navi Mumbai in October 2022 for importing drugs worth Rs 1,476 crore under the guise of bringing in oranges.

Mafias based in Afghanistan and Pakistan are the primary couriers of these drugs. NCB officials reported that cocaine mostly arrives from countries like Peru, Ecuador, and Brazil, while a significant route for LSD originates in Poland. Heroin and other drugs often come from Afghanistan.

The drug corridors

Bengaluru and Chennai are major transit points for MDMA. The banned substance is stored in large quantities before being shipped to other locations, including Kochi. Bribing the right individuals often allows drug dealers to escape scrutiny, even if they are caught with large quantities in their possession.

Kochi: The hot hub

Kochi is a primary destination for drugs entering Kerala. The city’s excellent road, rail, air, and water connectivity with other places has made it a key transit point for drugs. The thriving nightlife also facilitates the drug trade. Areas such as Mattancherry, Fort Kochi, North Paravur, Nettoor, and Kakkanad have drug storage facilities.

The mystery people

There are some mysterious individuals in society who remain largely unknown. They flash modern iPhones, ride high-end sports bikes, and are rarely seen during the day. These individuals leave their homes around 7 pm and return by 1 or 2 am. They are often the final link in the chain, supplying drugs directly to customers. Typically, a girl accompanies them as a pillion rider. They avoid police checkpoints by speeding past them. The mafia typically pays any penalties incurred. The delivery team is paid between Rs 500 and Rs 750 per delivery, making between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 daily.

Self-driven rental cars are frequently used for smuggling drugs into Kerala. Drug smugglers attach drugs to the underbody of these cars using magnets, making it difficult for security checks to detect them. The drugs can only be found by lifting the car or using scanners and sniffer dogs. Cities like Chennai and Bengaluru are known to have "experts" who specialise in gluing contraband to vehicles using magnets.

Telegram transactions

As enforcement agencies step up their surveillance of drug hotspots, dealers have adapted their strategies. Instead of direct dealings, they now use Telegram groups to facilitate transactions. Once a customer makes a payment through a provided link, they receive a Google map with the exact location of the hidden drugs, allowing them to pick up their contraband.

Hidden chambers

Drugs from Andhra Pradesh’s Naxal-infested agency areas, such as Paderu, Narasimhapatanam, and Rajamahendravaram (Rajahmundri), make their way to Kerala by road. In one instance, the Naruvamoodu police in Thiruvananthapuram seized 50 kilograms of cannabis from a secret chamber in a car's rear seat. The accused stated that the vehicle was not inspected during the trip and that he was caught only due to an insider’s tip-off. Further investigations revealed that a mechanic had created secret chambers in at least 20 vehicles, which were later used in Tamil Nadu.

Hybrid ganja

Hybrid ganja (cannabis) is a new and expensive drug variant in Kerala, often used by individuals in the upper strata of society. It costs more than five times the price of regular cannabis and is 30 times more harmful. Grown in controlled air-conditioned conditions, it can be fatal in cases of overdose. Hybrid ganja primarily comes from Malaysia and Thailand. Some Malayali lorry drivers are also involved in the cannabis smuggling chain. Recently, a driver from Thrissur was arrested with a banned substance after picking up cannabis from Andhra Pradesh.

Bengaluru racket

Several Malayalis are part of the drug supply and distribution chain, working alongside foreigners and individuals from the movie and television industry. These networks play a major role in the flow of drugs into Kerala. Students from African countries often turn to the drug trade once their visas expire. The Karnataka police’s Internal Security Division has also uncovered international gambling rackets involved in drug smuggling.

Deals on the Dark Web

Rackets, including Malayalis, are active in procuring drugs from overseas markets using cryptocurrencies. They use messaging apps on the dark web to order cannabis and hashish from the Netherlands and Canada.

"Cooking" apprentices from Kerala

Enforcement agencies are aware of labs in a village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where a significant presence of Nigerian nationals is involved in MDMA production. However, recent investigations revealed that a group of people from Kerala, led by a youth from Kasaragod, had joined one of these labs for training.

Authorities also discovered that the Mysuru- Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Intercity Express is a popular route for drug dealers. Despite multiple squads being deployed, it remains difficult to search the entire train within a short time. Interstate buses, including private ones, are also used to transport drugs.

(Additional reporting: M R Harikumar, A S Ullas & Jerin Joy)