Toddler suffers severe injuries in stray dog attack in Kollam
Mail This Article
×
Kollam: A two-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Oyoor here. The injured child, Adam, is the son of Shine Sha and Arunima from Kochuvila House, Pathadi, Yeroor.
The attack occurred at his mother’s house in Odanavattom while he was playing in the yard. Local residents rushed in and chased the dog away.
Adam suffered injuries to his eyes and neck. He was initially taken to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital before being shifted to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he underwent surgery.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.