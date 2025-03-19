Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the scorching heat, summer rain is expected to continue in Kerala till March 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. As per the forecast, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, is likely to occur in isolated places across the state on March 19, 24, and 25.

Three districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur—have been placed under a yellow alert on Wednesday, March 19, due to the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. According to the Met Office, light to moderate rainfall is expected in other districts.

Lightning: KSDMA issues safety guidelines

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning, urging people to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed when they hear thunder or see lightning.

The safety guidelines to avoid lightning strikes are as follows:

Avoid going outdoors to reduce the risk of lightning strikes.

Stay away from doors and windows and avoid touching the floor or walls.

Unplug all electrical devices immediately and refrain from using them.

Avoid using telephones during thunderstorms.

If the sky is cloudy, prevent children from playing outside or on terraces.

Never seek shelter under trees during lightning.

If travelling by bus or car, stay inside the vehicle. If on a two-wheeler, stop and take shelter in a safe building.

Avoid taking showers or collecting water from taps during thunderstorms.

Refrain from venturing into water bodies for fishing or bathing.

Ensure the safety of domestic animals by keeping them indoors during adverse weather conditions.

Install lightning arresters on buildings to reduce the risk of lightning damage.