Kochi: Congress MP K Sudhakaran has called for urgent action from the Central government to address a slew of issues faced by pilots, including their work conditions and wage disparity. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, the Kannur MP, who is also the Congress’ state president, stressed that pilots are the backbone of India’s aviation industry. He has called upon the government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take immediate corrective measures to ensure their well-being.

He highlighted the dire working conditions, erratic schedules, and wage disparity faced by Indian pilots.

“Pilots in India endure long duty hours, unpredictable roster changes, and inadequate rest, often at the cost of their health and flight safety. Despite their critical role, they remain overburdened and undervalued, with stagnant wages in stark contrast to their foreign counterparts. Many are denied rightful leave and fair compensation for preflight and post-flight responsibilities under the guise of operational requirements, the Congress leader said.

Sudhakaran has urged the government to enforce Fatigue Risk Management Systems (FRMS) to ensure pilots receive adequate rest, fair compensation, and protection of leave entitlements. He emphasised that without a comprehensive review of pay structures and stronger DGCA oversight, the industry risks declining morale and compromised flight safety.

"It is imperative that we act now to restore dignity and fairness to our pilots, the guardians of our skies. Their safety and well-being are directly linked to the security of air travel in our country," Sudhakaran stated.

Sudhakaran raised the issue in the backdrop of reports highlighting the issues faced by pilots. It is reported that the Indian pilots’ salaries have been stagnant for over a decade.