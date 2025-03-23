Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the surge in criminal cases involving drug users, the Kerala police have intensified Operation D-Hunt, a special drive to prevent the sale and use of psychotropic substances like MDMA. Within a month, the police have registered 7,038 cases and arrested 7,307 individuals from various parts of the state as part of this special drive.

According to the State Police Media Cell (SPMC), Operation D-Hunt aimed to curb law and order issues arising from the use of narcotic and psychotropic substances in Kerala. The sale and use of narcotics have significantly declined in the state, primarily due to public participation since the launch of the drive, added SPMC in its statement issued on Saturday.

"The fact that people from different sections of society are joining the fight against narcotics indicates the growing awareness among the public about drug use," it said.

The police have been making significant efforts to raise awareness and mobilize society against narcotics.

As part of the drive, police had checked 70,277 individuals across the state, leading to the registration of 7,038 cases and the arrest of 7,307 individuals, it said.

Apart from the arrests, police seized large quantities of drugs- MDMA (3.952 kg), cannabis (461.523 kg), and cannabis bidis (5,132 units) during this operation.

According to a PTI report, Operation D-Hunt is being jointly implemented by the Range-based NDPS Coordination Cell and District Police Chiefs under the leadership of State Anti-Narcotics Task Force Head and ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham.

Anti-Narcotics Control Room starts operation

The Kerala police have opened a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room (9497927797) to receive information from the public about drug-related activities and take necessary action. The details of those who provide information will be kept confidential.

The police will continue Operation D-Hunt in the coming days through strict surveillance and the compilation of data on individuals who regularly engage in drug-related activities and transactions.