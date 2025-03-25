Thiruvananthapuram: Excise Minister M B Rajesh informed the Assembly on Monday that 588 children below 18 years approached de-addiction centres across the state for treatment in the first two months of 2025.

The figures for previous years were 2,880 in 2024, 1,982 in 2023, 1,283 in 2022, and 681 in 2021, he said. De-addiction centres are operational in all districts, the minister added.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to launch a stringent 'Kerala model' anti-drug campaign from April 1. The initiative, involving multiple departments and institutions, aims to cover all sections of society.

Ministers and senior government officials attended the meeting, which also entrusted the departmental committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, with drafting an action plan for the programme's implementation.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to launch awareness campaigns against drugs from the lower primary level and suggested initiatives to encourage children to participate in sports.

He also called for strict inspections in hostels and public spaces to ensure they remain drug-free. ''The Local Self-Government Department should shut down shops selling addictive substances,'' he added.

Pinarayi’s other directives included, purchase of latest devices to detect the presence of narcotics, joint operations against drug gangs along with the police forces of other states, increased surveillance by the Cyber Police on dark web and other internet systems, and maximum inspections of vehicles operated by courier, parcel and tourist services.

The government will also seek assistance from other agencies to track drug-related transactions on the dark web and anonymous markets. ''Habitual offenders in narcotics cases are already being held in preventive custody. Now, the government will initiate steps to confiscate their assets,'' Pinarayi said.

Ministers M B Rajesh, Saji Cherian, R Bindu, O R Kelu, and V Abdurehman detailed their departments' measures against drug abuse. Among the officials present at the meeting were Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretaries A Jayathilak and K R Jyothilal, State Police Chief S Darvesh Sahib, ADGPs Manoj Abraham and P Vijayan, and Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav.

As a follow-up, another meeting on March 30 will bring together experts from related sectors, student and youth representatives, cinema and cultural figures, media professionals, and parent-teacher associations. Suggestions from this meeting, particularly concerning the rising aggression and drug abuse among children, will be incorporated into the action plan.

Praise for 'Manorama'

The Chief Minister acknowledged the role of media organisations in the anti-drug campaign and singled out ‘Malayala Manorama’ for special praise. ''The media in Kerala has taken a generally positive approach to the war on drugs. ‘Malayala Manorama’ is conducting a highly effective campaign in this regard,'' he said.

Suggestions from a conclave of former DGPs on narcotics, organised by 'Malayala Manorama,' were recently submitted to the Chief Minister. The media house also conducted anti-drug oath-taking ceremonies for students across all districts and hosted a phone-in programme with Excise Minister Rajesh.