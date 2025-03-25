The Consumer Redressal Commission has fined an insurance company ₹1,57,000 for rejecting a claim by classifying menstruation as a disease. The amount includes the insured sum, compensation, and legal costs. The verdict came in response to a complaint filed by Subrahmanian, a resident of Naduvath in Wandoor, regarding his wife's medical expenses.

Subrahmanian had maintained a health insurance policy for his family since 2020. In June 2023, his wife was admitted to a private hospital in Wandoor for treatment. Initially, the insurance company indicated that ₹1,07,027 would be approved based on the hospital's report. However, after reviewing the documents, the claim was denied.

The company argued that the patient had consulted a doctor in 2018 for excessive menstrual bleeding and alleged that this information was withheld when the policy was purchased, disqualifying the claim.

The commission rejected this argument, stating that the 2018 consultation and the 2023 treatment were unrelated. It criticised the company's stance, deeming it unreasonable to consider excessive menstrual bleeding a disease requiring prior disclosure. The commission ruled that the denial amounted to a deficiency in service.

The insurance company was ordered to pay ₹1,07,027 for medical expenses, ₹50,000 as compensation, and ₹10,000 in legal costs. Failure to comply within a month will result in an annual interest of 12 per cent on the amount from the date of the verdict. The judgment was delivered by a panel comprising President K Mohandas and members Preethi Sivaraman and C V Mohammed Ismail.