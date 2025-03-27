Malappuram: Ten people, allegedly drug users from the Valanchery area of this north Kerala district, have tested HIV positive following a screening conducted by the state's AIDS Control Society.



Malappuram District Medical Officer (DMO) R Renuka said the routine screening, which targets high-risk groups such as sex workers and drug users, initially detected one positive case.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On tracing his close contacts in the Valanchery area, nine others, including three migrant workers, who were all part of the same group of drug users, were found HIV positive," the DMO said.

Authorities suspect that the infections spread through shared use of an HIV-contaminated syringe. Efforts are underway to identify others in the group and determine whether they have also been infected.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our goal is to ensure that all of them receive the requisite treatment on time," Renuka added.