Kochi: Hours after release, a pirated copy of Mohanlal starring ‘Empuraan’ leaked online on Wednesday. Manorama News reported that pirated files of the movie were circulated in telegram groups and some websites, including Tamilrockers and Filmyzilla. The cyber wing of Kerala police has launched a probe after receiving a complaint from the makers.

Those who share and download pirated copies will come under the police radar. It is learnt that the movie appeared online within a few hours after its first show in the theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Empuraan’, directed by Prithviraj, the most-hyped Malayalam film, had a worldwide release on Wednesday.

Movie piracy has become a major concern for moviemakers, as even big-budget films are victims of this crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December, Basil Joseph-Nazriya Nazim, starring ‘Sookshmadarshini’ also leaked online soon after its theatrical release. The pirates also uploaded the movie to YouTube.

A few days back, Mumbai police arrested three people for allegedly leaking Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ online.