Kannur: Days, after Kerala police registered a case over the leak of a pirated copy of 'Empuraan', starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj, an internet café in Kannur, was forced to shut down.

According to a PTI report, Kannur police sealed the private cyber café for allegedly downloading and distributing a pirated version of the recently released movie. Police stated that the internet café in Pappinisseri had collected money from individuals in exchange for access to the movie file.

The internet-cum-photocopy shop was sealed after the social media monitoring cell of the Kannur City Police received confidential information about the alleged crime during online surveillance.

A joint investigation by the local police and cyber cell uncovered the pirated movie file at the shop. Following this, authorities sealed the establishment. Sources indicated that a case would be registered soon, though no arrests have been made regarding the incident.

Malayalam film 'Empuraan' which had a world-wide release on March 27 appeared on telegram and websites of pirated movies soon after its first show. Following this, the makers filed a complaint with the police.