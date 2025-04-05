Kochi: The Labour Department has initiated a probe into a shocking incident of alleged workplace harassment in Kochi in which a group of employees of a private firm was subjected to inhumane treatment for not achieving the target.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty ordered an immediate investigation into the incident after Manorama News aired an undated video of the employees being chained and forced to walk on all fours. The visuals show one person walking the chained employee while another one boos at his ears. The employees were also made to lick coins from the floor.

Initial reports said the incident happened at Hindustan Powerlinks, a Kaloor-based company. However, Palarivattom police told the media that the company's owner informed them that the firm had nothing to do with it. “Preliminary information is that the incident happened at the office of Keltro Group in Perumbavoor, which sells the products from Powerlinks,” a police officer said.

A labour department official told Onmanorama that they have received preliminary information that the incident happened in Perumbavoor, and a probe has been launched. The employees were engaged in door-to-door delivery of some products, and those who underperformed had to face humiliation.

Perumbavoor police told Onmanorama that they have received a complaint from the employees of Keltro Group that they were facing mental and physical harassment from the management. The police are yet to register a case. The owner of the firm was earlier arrested in a sexual harassment case and is out on bail, Perumbavoor police said.

Minister Sivankutty said the incident should not have happened and that strict action would be taken against those responsible. The Youth Congress activists marched to the company’s office at Kaloor.