Thiruvananthapuram/Madurai: As the 24th Party Congress of the CPM draws to a close on Sunday in Madurai, Polit Bureau member M A Baby is poised to be appointed the new general secretary. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will continue as a member of the Polit Bureau.

Baby, who turned 72 on April 5—just a day before the congress concludes—is currently the most senior leader from Kerala in the CPM Central Committee. Though Prakash Karat, a Malayali, previously held the post of general secretary, he represented the Delhi faction.

Five of the 16-member Polit Bureau reportedly opposed Baby’s elevation to the post. Members from West Bengal—Surya Kanta Mishra, Nilotpal Basu, Mohammed Salim, Ramchandra Dome—and Ashok Dhawale from Maharashtra were among those who opposed Baby’s appointment. Party sources said Prakash Karat recommended only M A Baby for the post, reported Manoram News.

It has also been indicated that a relaxation in the age limit has been approved to allow P K Sreemathy and Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami to continue in the Central Committee.

Additionally, Mariam Dhawale, Jitendra Chaudhury, Amra Ram, Vijoo Krishnan, Arun Kumar, Srideep Bhattacharya, and U Vasuki will be inducted into the Polit Bureau. Some of the retiring PB members, including Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and Manik Sarkar, may be made special invitees. Notably, Tamil Nadu will have no representation in the newly constituted Polit Bureau.