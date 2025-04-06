The Kerala Police have arrested 149 more people in 114 cases across the state as part of Operation D-Hunt. Police also seized a total of 26.17 grams of MDMA, 533 grams of cannabis, and 100 cannabis beedis. On the same day, 2,276 individuals suspected of involvement in the sale of narcotics were tested.

Police have intensified Operation D-Hunt, a special drive to prevent the sale and use of psychotropic substances like MDMA amid the surge in criminal cases involving drug users.

In the past month, the Excise Department seized narcotics worth ₹7.09 crore during various inspection drives. A total of 1,501 people were arrested, including absconding accused in excise-related cases, and 1,316 individuals were held in connection with narcotics cases. The department registered 10,495 cases last month alone, comprising 1,686 excise cases, 1,313 narcotics cases, and 7,483 tobacco-related cases.

In various operations across the state, the department seized 566.08 grams of MDMA, 121.01 grams of heroin, 143.67 grams of methamphetamine, 215.47 grams of hashish, 574.7 grams of hashish oil, 16 grams of brown sugar, 2.4 grams of LSD, 54.97 grams of nitrazepam tablets, 286.65 kilograms of cannabis, 148 kilograms of chocolate mixed with cannabis, 59.4 grams of hybrid cannabis, 22 grams of charas, and 96.8 grams of bhang mixed with cannabis.

In addition, the Excise Department confiscated 16,997 litres of spirit, 290.25 litres of liquor, 4,486.79 litres of illegal foreign liquor, 964.5 litres of fake toddy, 11,858 litres of wash, and 4,252.39 kilograms of tobacco products.