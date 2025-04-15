Idukki: A group of tourists narrowly escaped a major accident after their car caught fire while returning from a visit to Marayoor. The incident occurred on the Munnar-Udumalpet interstate highway, between Perivara and Kannimala here on Tuesday.

The vehicle involved was a Nissan Terrano, owned by Sajeev Balakrishnan, a resident of Mulanthuruthy, Ernakulam. The tourists, all hailing from Ernakulam, were en route to Munnar after their Marayoor trip when they noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle near Kannimala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensing danger, the occupants immediately exited the car, moments before it was engulfed in flames. There were four people in the vehicle at the time. Thanks to their quick response, a major tragedy was averted.

Fire and rescue personnel from Munnar rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. Munnar Police also arrived and carried out necessary procedures. However, the car was completely destroyed in the fire.