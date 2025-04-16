Thiruvananthapuram: Amid ongoing protests of fisherfolk at Muthalapozhi harbour, Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian announced that the state government will commence dredging work at the harbour to remove the submerged sand bar from Thursday. The minister made the announcement after holding discussions with representatives of the fishing community and trade unions, including the CPM-affiliated CITU and the Congress’ INTUC.

Fishermen and trade unions have been staging a protest at the harbour over the government's failure to clear the sand accumulated at the harbour mouth following the construction of the Vizhinjam port. The fisherfolk launched the protest after several fishing boats capsized due to sand accumulation beneath the water. They alleged that ineffective dredging has turned the harbour into a death trap for fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to pacify the protesting fishers, the minister assured them that advanced machinery would be brought to the harbour on Thursday to remove the sand bar. He added that a decision regarding compensation for fishermen affected by poor dredging would be taken soon.

The fishing community also opposed the government's plan to close Muthalapozhi harbour and shift its operations to Kollam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muthalapozhi, in Perumathura, is an estuary where the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake meet the Arabian Sea. According to a PTI report, the Centre recently approved the long-awaited comprehensive development of the fishing harbour.