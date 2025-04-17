Thiruvananthapuram: Excise officials on Thursday arrested an employee of the Accountant General’s Office here for allegedly cultivating cannabis plants on the terrace of his rented house. The accused, Jithin (27), a native of Rajasthan, is an assistant audit officer at the Accountant General’s Office.

The excise anti-narcotics squad raided Jithin’s house in Kamaleswaram based on a tip-off about ganja cultivation. Along with the gazetted-rank official, two other employees from his office had been residing in the house for the past 11 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jithin confessed to the excise officials that he had planted the illegal crops on the terrace and that the others in the house were unaware of it. He claimed that he grew cannabis as a decorative plant. Five ganja plants, which had been cultivated over the past four months, were found at Jithin’s residence.

Jithin is booked under Section 22(b)(II) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said the officials.