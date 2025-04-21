Thiruvananthapuram: The protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers are set to expand their agitation across the state. The strike, launched to demand an increase in honorarium and retirement benefits, entered its 71st day on Monday.

The ASHA workers will organise a day-and-night march from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram between May 7 and June 17. Kerala Asha Health Workers Association State General Secretary M A Bindu will lead the march.

Earlier in the day, local body representatives who had voluntarily proposed an increase in the honorarium for ASHA workers were honoured at the protest venue.

The last round of talks with Kerala Health Minister Veena George, held on March 19, failed with the government claiming that the strike is politically motivated. Meanwhile, the opposition has accused the state of turning a blind eye to the plight of ASHAs.