Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Monday accused the opposition of indulging in a conspiracy to deliberately create conflict in the fishing hamlet of Muthalapozhi.

The coastal village has been witnessing protests for the past several days, with fishermen and trade unions demanding a resolution to the blockage of the estuary caused by the accumulation of sand. Sivankutty said there are planned moves to mislead the fishermen.

The decision to remove the sand from Muthalapozhi was taken at a recent ministerial meeting, he said in a statement, adding that the move was necessary to prevent accumulated sand from obstructing fishing.

"There is a conspiracy by the opposition to create tension in connection with fishing in Muthalapozhi. There are planned moves being made to mislead the fishermen," he alleged. Apparently referring to the Youth Congress announcement to take out a protest march to the office of Chirayinkeezhu CPI legislator V Sasi over the issue, Sivankutty said the move is "utter nonsense."

Stating that sand removal is already progressing there using the currently available dredgers and earth-movers, he said a large dredger from Kannur would reach the place via sea by Thursday. If the sandbar is not cut, there is a possibility of flooding in four or five panchayats below sea level, he said. "So, there is an immediate need to cut the sandbar...acting against this is anti-people," Sivankutty further said.

The central government has already approved ₹177 crore port development project, he said adding that the related tender procedures are progressing. Sivankutty also said that the removal of accumulated sand is mandatory for the commencement of these development projects.

Local fishermen in Muthalapozhi, on Thursday, blocked the Kerala government's move to cut the sandbar that is currently obstructing the estuary at the harbour, a temporary solution proposed for the problems faced by residents. According to the protesting fishermen, the accumulation of sand and ineffective dredging at the harbour mouth have made fishing difficult, leading to a loss of livelihood for many.

The area has become hazardous for fishermen while setting out to sea and upon their return. Muthalapozhi has frequently been in the news, recently and in the past, due to multiple fishing boat accidents.

Muthalapozhi, located in Perumathura, is where the Vamanapuram River and Kadinamkulam Lake meet the Arabian Sea. The Centre recently approved the long-awaited comprehensive development plan for the fishing harbour.