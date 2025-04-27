On April 30, 2022, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P C George spoke at the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan in Thiruvananthapuram and spat venom at the Muslim community in Kerala.

George said they employed 'love jihad' to trap Hindu and Christian girls, flew them to Afghanistan after their first delivery and threw them before Taliban rapists. He said 'biriyanis' served in Muslim restaurants were spat upon, and that these restaurants poured a drop of some concoction that left non-Muslims impotent. He urged Hindus to boycott Muslim businesses.

A day later, on May 1, George was arrested from his house in Erattupetta. Now, exactly three years later and almost to the day, his son and Kottayam district panchayat member Shone George addressed the 2025 edition of Anananthapuri Mahasammelan on Sunday. George Junior's speech was not as brazenly venomous as the senior's, yet it was subtly loaded with anti-Muslim propaganda. George's Janapaksham had 2024 merged with the BJP.

Modi's sacrifice

Shone's hate was smartly disguised, unlike his father's. The son did not attack the Muslim community, only its political and community organisations like the Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

He apparently wanted to take the "good Muslim brethren who love the country" along, especially their women. "It is for the sake of Muslim women that Narendra Modi gets criticised the most," George Jr said. He cited the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, as an example. Also, the now frozen Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Shone's hate was smartly disguised, unlike his father's. The son did not attack the Muslim community, only its political and community organisations. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

Nonetheless, like his father, Shone preyed on the biggest fear that kept the Hindutva project alive: A population explosion that would eventually help the Muslims to take over India.

Fear of numbers

"What was 18% is now about to touch 30% by the time of the 2026 assembly polls," he said about the Muslim population in Kerala. And then while referring to Modi's "heroic" move to bring about the Waqf amendment, Shone said: "If the Waqf Act as conceived during the Congress era was allowed to continue, you did not have had to wait for 2047 for the establishment of the caliphate. Even before that you would have had to remain mute witness as political Islam takes over the reins of the country." He termed the earlier version of Waqf law as “constitutional jihad”.

Shone said that from two lakh acres, waqf properties had swelled to eight lakh acres in the country. "Now they say the Indian Parliament is waqf property. Waqf has claimed 144 properties in Delhi's strategic areas, all government-owned," he said, indicating that 'political Islam' is close to usurping power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, no parties, even the Union government, have made such a claim. The only official claim is that in 25 of the 32 states/union territories in India, 5,973 government properties have been declared as waqf properties, and this does not include Parliament or any other strategic spots.

In 2022, at the same venue, his father had claimed that the Muslim population had already touched 32% in Kerala. George had then said the Muslim population was only 14% in 1958. He said Christians had seen their population dwindle from 25% to 14%. He told the Hindu Mahasammelan that the Hindu population fell 9%, from 54% in 1958 to 46% now.

2011 Census figures show that the Muslim population has increased to 26.6% from 17.9% in 1961, but noted that its decadal growth rate was the lowest in six decades. The Christian population fell from 21.2% in 1961 to 18.4% in 2011. The Hindu population also fell, from 60.9% in 1961 to 54.9% in 2011.

Shone also avoided the term 'jihad". He preferred to call what he termed a Muslim conspiracy to rule India by a different name: Political Islam. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

Riyas and political Islam

Shone also avoided the term 'jihad". He preferred to call what he termed a Muslim conspiracy to rule India by a different name: Political Islam.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kerala is emerging as the capital where any discussion on political Islam, which intends to bring the entire world under Shariat law, is prohibited. Even after the Pahalgam massacre, no one is saying that the terrorists had killed on the basis of religion," he said.

Shone said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was banking on "this radical movement called political Islam" to bring him back to power in 2026. "It is by deciding to anoint his son-in-law (PWD minister Mohammad Riyas) as the CM-designate of this 'political Islam '- led grouping that Pinarayi has set in motion his project to reclaim power for the third time," Shone said.