Thiruvananthapuram: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the project’s national significance and the state government’s role in realising it against all odds.

Beginning his address by paying homage to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Vijayan said their loss was a reminder of the need for unity in the face of anti-national and divisive forces.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, the chief minister described the commissioning of Vizhinjam as "a proud moment for the country" and "the dawn of a new era" in India's maritime sector. He said the project places India firmly in the international maritime logistics chain.

Reviving Vizhinjam from the “fringes of history” into a global transshipment hub, Vijayan credited the LDF-government's determination and willpower for the project’s progress.

Outlining the financial contributions, the CM said that of the total project cost of ₹8,687 crore, Kerala has borne ₹5,370.86 crore, while the Adani Group contributed ₹2,497 crore. The Centre has committed ₹818 crore through viability gap funding.

Vijayan noted that India has been incurring an annual loss of $220 million due to the absence of a major transshipment facility. "75 per cent of our container cargo was being rerouted to foreign ports. That ends today."

While the original contract indicates the completion of the project by 2045, Vijayan said Kerala had already begun commercial operations in 2024, receiving the first mother ship. Over 250 vessels have arrived at the port so far. The first phase has been completed a decade ahead of schedule, and the entire project is expected to be completed by 2028.

Despite challenges such as floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic disruptions, the chief minister said construction proceeded without delay, thanks to the support of collaborating companies and the people of Kerala.

He recounted the project’s long history, noting that it was conceptualised by the LDF government in 1996. Though it remained dormant for a period, the project regained momentum in 2009 when the International Finance Corporation was appointed to conduct a feasibility study. However, the Centre initially did not grant approval.

The LDF government, he said, stayed committed to the vision when it returned to power in 2016.

Vijayan also highlighted the creation of over 5,000 jobs, with women appointed to roles such as crane operators. ₹120 crore was spent on the rehabilitation of coastal communities as well.

"Vizhinjam is not just Kerala’s port. It reflects the developmental aspirations of the entire nation," he said, while congratulating the Adani Group for executing the project with "excellence."