Kizhakkambalam: In a major drug bust, a special police team arrested four inter-state migrant workers with 126 grams of heroin in their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Shukkoor Ali (31), Sabir Hussain (32), Saddam Hussain (37) and Ramees Raj, all natives of Nagaon in Assam. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the suspects from a location near Chembarakki.

The accused had arrived in Aluva from Assam by train and were en route to Perumbavoor in an autorickshaw when the police team intercepted them. The heroin, concealed in ten soap boxes, was recovered during the search.

According to officials, the gang had been under surveillance following intelligence inputs about heroin trafficking into Kerala under the leadership of Shukkoor Ali. He is believed to be a key operative in a larger narcotics racket operating across state borders.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang purchased heroin at Rs 30,000 per box and sold it for Rs 70,000 in Kerala, primarily targeting the migrant worker population. During interrogation, Shukkoor Ali confessed that the contraband originated in Myanmar, entered India through Nagaland and was smuggled into Kerala. He had previously served a prison sentence in a narcotics case.

Saddam Hussain and Sabir Hussain are brothers, both believed to be actively involved in the distribution network.

The operation was led by Perumbavoor ASP Shakthi Singh Arya. The investigation team included Inspector P J Kuriakose, Sub-Inspector Unnikrishnan, Assistant Sub-Inspectors K A Naushad and P A Abdul Manaf, Senior Civil Police Officers Varghese T Venatt, T A Afzal, Benny Isaac, Mahin Dhah, K S Anoop, K R Rahul and Civil Police Officers K R Vipin and Jose Abraham.