The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has submitted a report to the Kerala government defending the action taken against Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali, over the alleged possession of a leopard tooth pendant. The report stated that the case was registered in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, which officials are duty-bound to follow in such circumstances.

However, the report admitted to lapses, noting that officials disclosed information to the media during the preliminary stage of the investigation, which was inappropriate. It also criticised attempts to link Vedan with Sri Lanka, calling such allegations unfair and unfounded, reported Manorama News.

The report was submitted following a directive from the Additional Chief Secretary, who sought clarity on the case amid mounting criticism from Forest Minister A K Saseendran, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and the public. Govindan had urged a re-evaluation of the department’s actions, while Saseendran called Vedan’s arrest “unfortunate” and questioned how the case was handled.

Saseendran, who also sought an explanation from the Kodanad Range Officer and other officials over alleged procedural violations, said, “Vedan is a talented artist with political awareness. He deserves the opportunity to continue his profession, and the Forest Department will offer him social and cultural support.”

Vedan and eight others were arrested from a Kochi flat on April 29 for possession of cannabis. While he was later granted bail, the Forest Department registered a separate case under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for alleged possession of a leopard tooth.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Perumbavoor, while granting bail in the wildlife case, observed that the only evidence was the recovery of the suspected leopard tooth, the authenticity of which was yet to be confirmed. The court also noted no material linking Vedan to offences such as hunting, trading, or unlawful acquisition of the wildlife article.

The incident has sparked public outcry, with many alleging that the Forest Department's actions were excessive and poorly handled.