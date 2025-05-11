Thiruvananthapuram: The 13 sovereigns of gold, that went missing from the strong room of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here on Saturday, were found on Sunday. The gold, stored in the form of rods, was part of the stock regularly used for the ongoing gold plating work.

According to Fort police officials, the gold rod was found on the ground within the temple premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here, DCP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh said that it was not a case of theft. "The gold rod was misplaced while putting it back in the strong room," he added.

According to officials, one of the gold rods was found missing on Saturday morning when the strong room was opened to resume the ongoing work. An extensive search was conducted throughout the day by temple security personnel and police officials, but to no avail. The temple's Executive Officer later filed a formal complaint with the Fort police.









