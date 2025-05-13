Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall until May 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. A trough extending from Saurashtra to the east-central Arabian Sea across the northeast Arabian Sea at 3.1 km above mean sea level continues to persist. In addition, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea around May 14, 2025.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts, forecasting heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad are expected to receive heavy rain on Wednesday, and a yellow alert has been issued for all three districts. The IMD added that rain and thundershowers are likely to continue across most parts of Kerala until May 18.

Potential impacts of heavy rain

- Traffic disruption due to waterlogging and tree felling

- Power outages

- Damage to vulnerable structures

- Flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas

- Landslides

- Damage to crops

- Lightning strikes

Recommended actions

- Follow traffic advisories

- Avoid vulnerable areas and waterlogged zones

- Relocate to safer places if necessary

- Seek shelter during thunderstorms and lightning

- Avoid field work during thunderstorms