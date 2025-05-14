Malappuram: In a joint operation by Air Customs and Air Intelligence at Kozhikode International Airport, authorities intercepted a drug consignment valued at ₹40 crore on Wednesday. The operation led to the arrest of three women suspected of smuggling narcotics into India from Thailand.

The accused are Rabiyath Saidu Sainudheen from Chennai, Kavitha Rajesh Kumar from Coimbatore, and Simi Balakrishnan from Thrissur. They arrived on an Air Asia flight from Thailand. The trio were allegedly planning to distribute the drugs across various cities in Kerala.

Officials revealed that the seized items included 34 kilograms of hybrid ganja and MDMA, concealed within cakes and chocolates weighing 15 kilograms to avoid detection. Authorities suspect that the syndicate intended to use Kerala as a distribution hub. This major bust follows a separate seizure by Malappuram police, who confiscated ₹9 crore worth of hybrid ganja from the airport premises on Tuesday. Further investigations are ongoing.