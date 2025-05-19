Thiruvananthapuram: Officers at the Peroorkada police station in Thiruvananthapuram have been accused of mentally harassing a 39-year-old Dalit woman, employed as a domestic help, for nearly 20 hours after a family alleged that she had stolen a gold chain.

Although the missing jewellery—an 18-gm gold chain—was later found at the complainant’s residence, police have reportedly not taken steps to cancel the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her. Following this, the woman has filed complaints with both the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief, seeking justice.

The incident occurred on April 23, when the police summoned R Bindu, a resident of Panayamuttom at Pampady, to the Peroorkada station for questioning. She said she was subjected to hours of intense interrogation without even being provided with drinking water. According to Bindu, women police officers forcibly undressed and searched her, and police also raided her home. However, no trace of the chain was found.

Despite recovering the chain from the complainant's house later, police have reportedly not withdrawn the FIR against Bindu.

Bindu lives with her husband, a daily wage labourer, and their two school-going children—one in Plus Two and the other in Class 10. She works as a domestic help in various homes and apartments across the city.

Never confessed to theft, says Bindu

Recounting the ordeal, Bindu said she received a phone call from the police while waiting for a bus after work around 4 pm near Kowdiar. “They told me a gold chain had gone missing from a house in Ambalamukku, where I had worked three days earlier, and that they suspected me. I told them I had no idea about the chain. But they brought in women cops, undressed me, and examined my body.”

According to Bindu, the verbal abuse continued for hours. “Even the sub-inspector kept calling me a thief. They seized my phone and, around 8:30 pm, took me to my house in Panayamuttom in the complainant’s car to search it. When they found nothing, they brought me back to the police station,” she said.

The interrogation session, in which one male officer used highly abusive language, continued until 3.30 am, she said. “He threatened me that if I didn’t confess, my husband and children would be arrested. When my relatives brought food, the police didn’t give it to me. When I asked for water, they told me to drink from the toilet. I remained in custody till noon the next day.”

Later, Bindu overheard a conversation at the station about finding the chain. “The complainant came to the station by noon on April 24 and spoke to the sub-inspector. I heard someone say the chain had been recovered. But instead of telling me that, they said I was being released at the complainant’s request and warned me not to be seen again in Kowdiar or Ambalamukku.”