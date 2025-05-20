Thiruvananthapuram: The indefinite strike of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in front of the Secretariat—demanding a hike in honorarium, its disbursal by the fifth of every month, and retirement-pension benefits—completed 100 days on Tuesday. The activists will light 100 flambeaus at the protest venue to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, the ‘day-night protest march’ led by MA Bindu, state general secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association, to mobilise support for the strike, has covered the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Despite three rounds of talks between ASHA workers and the authorities—including the state Health Minister and National Health Mission (NHM) officials—the strike continues, as the government has refused to accept the workers’ demands.

“The stubborn attitude of the state government, which is not willing to accept the just demands of poor women, has prolonged the strike,” said S Mini, state vice-president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association.

During one round of discussions, which included representatives from other trade unions, the authorities announced that a committee would be constituted to study the demands of ASHAs . However, the workers argued that a committee was unnecessary for issues such as a hike in honorarium and retirement benefits, matters, they said, could be addressed directly by the state government. The authorities rejected this stance.

Kerala’s Labour Minister later assured the protesters that the committee’s study period would be reduced from three months to one. However, the panel was set up only a month and a half after the talks.

Timeline of ASHA Workers’ Strike

February 10, 2025: Strike begins

February 16: Family get-together of ASHA workers

February 21: Mass protest meeting in front of the

Secretariat

March 3: Assembly march

March 8: Women’s get-together

March 17: Secretariat siege

March 20: Hunger strike begins

March 24: Mass hunger strike

March 30: ASHA workers cut hair, shave heads in protest

May 5: Day-night protest march begins