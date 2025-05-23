The Vadakara Railway Station, which has undergone a major facelift, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Key highlights of the renovated station:

1. Expansive vehicle parking: A total parking area of 1,20,000 square feet has been developed to accommodate vehicles.

2.Air-Conditioned waiting room: A new A/C waiting room has been introduced, where passengers can relax in comfort by paying Rs.30 per hour.

3.Ordinary waiting room: In addition to the A/C facility, a standard waiting room is available for all passengers.

4.Vertical garden: A vertical garden with plants adorns the station walls.

5. Ticket counter: The upgraded ticket counter provides improved services and better accessibility.

6. Auto rickshaw parking: A separate area has been designated for auto-rickshaw parking.

7. Escalator: An escalator has been installed at the second platform for the convenience of passengers

8. Ample seating: The platforms are now equipped with rows of chairs and benches, including seating arrangements adjoining the pillars.

9.Renovated Railway Pond and Garden: The railway pond and the surrounding garden have been beautifully restored.

The renovated Vadakara Railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped station virtually at 11 am. However, the on-ground celebrations at Vadakara commenced earlier, at 8.45 am.

The inaugural function began with a Sopanam music performance by Sunil Vadakara, followed by a range of cultural programmes featuring dance and music, presented by railway staff and members of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahi Ashraya transforms Vadakara station into a canvas of colours



A striking collection of mural paintings now adorns the walls of the renovated Vadakara Railway Station, renovated under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. These murals are the work of a collective of 15 artists led by Sulochana Mahi, operating under the Mahi Ashraya Women’s Welfare Cooperative Society.

Vadakara railway station walls feature a mural painting of Vadakkan Pattukal.

The artists have been painting across various sections of the station, including waiting rooms and other public areas. So far, the team has completed over 1,800 square feet of mural work, illustrating stories from the legendary Vadakkan Pattukal (Ballads of the North) and the famed Thacholi stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans are also underway to add murals that depict the rich historical legacy of Vadakara, which too are deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of North Kerala