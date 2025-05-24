Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon officially set in over Kerala on Saturday, May 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



This is the earliest monsoon arrival in Kerala since 2009, when it began on May 23. Historically, the earliest recorded onset since 1975 occurred in 1990, when the monsoon arrived on May 19.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala, today the 24 th May 2025:



Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 24th May, 2025, against the normal date of 1st June. Thus, southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala 8 days before the normal date. This is the earliest date… pic.twitter.com/n9TcdkG3Ym — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2025

According to meteorologists, there is no direct relationship between the onset date and the total rainfall over the country during the season. The monsoon arriving early or late in Kerala does not mean it will cover other parts of the country accordingly. It is characterised by large-scale variabilities and global, regional and local features, an IMD official told PTI.



The IMD in April forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall in the 2025 monsoon season, ruling out the possibility of El Nino conditions, which are associated with below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.

Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.