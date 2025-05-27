Thiruvananthapuram: More containers from the Liberia-flagged cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 that sank off the Kerala coast have washed ashore. On Tuesday morning, containers were found along the coasts of Varkala, Anchuthengu, Ayroor, and Edava in Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to the Coastal Police, parcels from the containers are also floating ashore in Anchuthengu, Mampally, and Muthalapozhi. The ship had drifted close to the Manthara temple in Varkala and many of the containers that washed ashore are in a damaged condition, with sacks scattered across the coastline.

Efforts to remove the containers that washed up in Kollam and Alappuzha districts are set to begin on Tuesday. However, due to the inaccessibility of the area to land vehicles, including cranes, the containers will likely be transported to Kollam port by sea.

As of Wednesday, 34 containers had been reported stranded along the coast. Authorities are maintaining high vigilance across coastal areas amid fears that more containers may continue to wash ashore.

Yesterday, a container found floating near Thankassery in Kollam was towed to port by a fishing boat.

Agencies had earlier warned that the sunken ship was carrying 12 containers with around 250 tons of calcium carbide, a substance that could pose an explosion risk. An aerial survey conducted by the Coast Guard revealed that over 100 containers had fallen into the sea before the ship sank and were seen floating.

The Mercantile Marine Department has directed the shipping company, MSC Elsa 3, to remove the oil slick that formed in the sea following a fuel spill from the vessel.