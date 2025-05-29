The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended its project director and site engineer following the collapse of a section of National Highway 66 at Kooriyad in Malappuram on May 19.

In addition, a committee was constituted on May 24 to inspect other potentially vulnerable locations with Reinforced Soil Walls and Slope Protection Works across 17 ongoing NH-66 projects in Kerala.

A three-member expert panel, led by a retired professor from IIT-Delhi, had earlier visited the collapse site on May 21 to assess the failure and suggest remedial measures. Preliminary findings indicated that the collapse occurred due to the foundation soil’s inability to bear the high embankment load.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that the contractor, KNR Constructions, had committed serious errors during construction. Investigations revealed that soil conditions were inadequately assessed and land reinforcement was neglected.

Based on these findings, KNR Constructions has been debarred from future bids for up to one year and fined ₹20 lakh. The company has also been directed to clear the debris and rebuild the damaged structure—a new flyover—at their own expense, estimated at around ₹80 crore.

In yet another incident, a portion of the retaining wall in the same stretch of NH-66 at Kooriyad collapsed again. Cracks have appeared in several other places on the service road in the area. Due to the continuing heavy rain, water has inundated nearby paddy fields.