Elderly man injured in wild elephant attack in Attappadi
Palakkad: An elderly man was injured in a wild elephant attack in Attappadi here on Friday. Mallan was attacked in agricultural land near Cheerakadavu.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital by the Forest Department officials, said Pudur panchayath vice president Valli. His condition is not serious, she added.
