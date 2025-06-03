Kozhikode: A criminal who had been deported under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) was arrested from his home on Tuesday morning. However, he escaped from the hospital toilet when he was taken for a medical check-up in the evening.

Arakkal Thoduka Veettil Ajmal Bilal (24) from Chakkumkadavu, near Mughadar, was taken into custody by the Chemmangad police from his home for violating KAAPA. After recording his arrest, he was taken for a medical checkup as part of the procedure.

Station Inspector Mohammed Rijas said, “He escaped from the hospital toilet when he was taken for a medical check-up. We are searching for him.”

Ajmal Bilal, a notorious criminal deported from the district for a year, was warned against repeating criminal activities. There were cases against him for theft, assaulting women, and using drugs in public places.

After being informed about his presence in the district, the police arrested him by 10 am. He was arrested by a team led by Inspector Rijas and Sub Inspector Babu.