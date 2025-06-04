Thiruvananthapuram: A doctor at the Government Eye Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram was suspended after administering an injection to the wrong eye of a patient. The office of the Director of Medical Education (DME) confirmed to Onmanorama that Assistant Professor SS Sujesh has been suspended pending investigation.

The patient, Assor Beevi, a native of Beemapally, had sought treatment for vision problems caused by high blood pressure. She was supposed to receive an injection in her left eye, but it was mistakenly administered in her right eye.

Her son, Majeed, said that Asoor had been undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology in the government eye hospital for over a month. He added that the doctor had prescribed an injection for her eye and instructed him to purchase the medicine from a private party, as it was not available in nearby medical stores.

Majeed said he paid ₹6,000 to a private party for the medicine, as directed by the doctor.

Asoor was later taken to the operation theatre for the injection. Although her left eye was cleaned, the injection was taken on the right eye, and her relatives noticed the error when she was moved to the ward.

When the doctor was alerted to the mistake, Majeed alleged that he claimed the injection was given in the right eye because it appeared slightly red. This allegation was supported by a report from the Head of the Ophthalmology Department, which confirmed that the injection was administered in the wrong eye.

"The injection was intended for a swelling in the vein of the left eye. I asked the doctor who administered it, and he explained that he injected the right eye as it appeared red. Although the patient is unlikely to suffer any adverse effects from the injection, it was clearly a mistake. After confirming the error, I sent an official report to the principal and the Director of Medical Education,” said Dr Sheeba C S, Head of the Ophthalmology Department at the Government Eye Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.