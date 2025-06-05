Changanassery: Concrete sections of the Changanassery Municipal Office building have begun to deteriorate dangerously, with large portions peeling off and falling. Just the other day, a significant chunk of concrete collapsed from the building's rear side. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Across various parts of the building, concrete has detached, exposing rusted reinforcement rods. Even the Revenue General Wing on the ground floor has witnessed falling debris, posing a serious risk to staff and visitors.

Structural weaknesses raise concern

The new council hall, located on the second floor, has already been flagged by the municipal engineering wing as structurally weak. Concrete on the rear side of the hall has fallen away in multiple places, and water leakage issues have developed.

This hall was constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh, against the advice of the engineering wing. During its construction, portions of concrete even fell inside the Revenue General Wing, though the incident was later covered up with the help of staff and officials.

The engineering wing had recommended a structural strength test through an expert committee. At the time, the municipality had also announced plans to renovate the front office and shift operations to the old council hall. However, none of these measures were implemented.

The old council hall now remains locked and is opened only occasionally for meetings. With growing concerns over the safety of the new council hall built on a deteriorating structure, the demand for a vigilance inquiry into its construction has gained momentum.