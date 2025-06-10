The Singapore-flagged ship WANHAI 503, which caught fire off the Kannur coast on Tuesday, was transporting cargo categorised as dangerous goods, according to the Directorate General of Shipping. The cargo manifest has been handed over to the Kerala government for further preventive action.

"The ship contains cargo in a dangerous category. It poses environmental hazards. The vessel is around 45 nautical miles off the Kannur coast. There is no need for concern, and we are hopeful that any potential hazard could be mitigated since the vessel is quite far from the shore. Details have been handed over to the state government of Kerala," Shyam Jagannathan, DG, Shipping, told Onmanorama.

A meeting is being convened by the Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Extreme heat emanating from the ship has made it difficult for firefighters to rappel onto the vessel. Three Coast Guard ships have been deployed to fight the fire. The intensity of the fire has been controlled, but the vessel continues to burn, and there are chances of tilting, officials said. Two tugs are reaching shortly, and the salvors are also arriving at the accident site.

International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code categorises nine classes of goods: explosives, gases, oxidising substances and organic peroxides, toxic and infectious substances, radioactive materials, corrosive substances and miscellaneous dangerous substances and articles. It is learnt that the vessel has over 140 containers on board which contain environmentally hazardous substances, resin solutions, solids containing flammable liquid, pesticide, Naphthalene, other chemicals like Methoxy Propanol and Isopropyl Alcohol.

The Indian Coast Guard has reported that fire and explosions persist from mid-ships to the container bay ahead of the accommodation block. Forward-bay fire is under control, though thick smoke remains. The vessel is listing 10-15 degrees to port. ICG ship with salvors has been deployed from Kochi, according to the latest update shared by the PRO Defence Kochi.