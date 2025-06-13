Kollam: The Kollam City Corporation appears to have set a dubious new benchmark in governance by spending lakhs of rupees from the public exchequer to purchase two new ambulances, only to let them rust away and unused on a private property. The vehicles are reported to have never served a single day and are now beyond restoration.

The ambulances, procured during the 2017–18 period, are parked near the Kochu Koonambayikkulam temple, on a marshy stretch of land. Both vehicles have now been rusted beyond repair, having become dens for antisocial elements and drunkards.

Local residents, concerned about public safety , have approached the Corporation demanding immediate removal of the derelict vehicles. The ambulances now stand vandalised with their glass panes shattered, internal equipment damaged and several parts stolen.

Responding to the criticism, the Corporation has explained that the ambulances were not delivered as per the specified configurations. They cited several flaws, including substandard roofing and steps that were too high for patients to board easily. Based on these shortcomings, the vehicles were reportedly deemed unfit for use and left idle.

However, this explanation raises some serious questions as to why were such vehicles purchased in the first place and how did a deal worth lakhs of rupees pass through without ensuring quality compliance etc. Despite the admitted deficiencies, the supplier was paid in full.

Now damaged beyond operational use, the ambulances will have to be dismantled and removed from the site.