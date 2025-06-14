Kozhikode: The state government has given sanction to establish a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Plant at Njelianparambu in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will set up the CBG plant.

Kozhikode Municipal Corporation shall lease out 7 to 8 acres of land at Njeliyanparambu to BPCL for an annual lease amount of ₹1000/ year for 25 years (extendable up to 10 years) for establishing the CBG Plant. BPCL submitted a proposal to the government for setting up a CBG plant with a capacity of a minimum of 150 TPD (Tons Per Day) at Njeliyanparambu in March 2025. BPCL had carried out a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFR) and submitted the report to the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in February.

BPCL had sought support from the civic body on facilitation for taking an electricity connection from the State Electricity Board and permission for taking water for the routine operation of the plant using a borewell. It also sought an exemption regarding the Green Belt requirement. BPCL also communicated that it will need support for Bio-manure marketing through the State Agricultural Department, VFPCK, Krishi Bhavans, Agricultural cooperatives, FACT, etc.

In April 2025, the corporation decided to lease out 7 to 8 acres of land in the Waste Treatment Plant at Njelianparambu to BPCL for a period of 25 years at the emergency council meeting held in April. The work on the CBG plant at Brahmapuram in Kochi is in the final stage.