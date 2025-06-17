Kozhikode: Two police officers accused in the Malapparamba sex racket case were arrested on Tuesday after remaining absconding for several days. Senior Civil Police Officer (CPO) Shaijith K and CPO Sanith K were taken into custody by the city crime squad and Nadakkavu police. The duo hid in a rented house in Korangad, near Thamarassery.

After being named in the case, both officers switched off their mobile phones, prompting an intensive search operation. Police raided a house in Padanilam near Kunnamangalam at night following a tip-off that Sanith was present. Though he had already fled, officers issued a notice to the homeowner. They were reportedly arrested while travelling to a new hideout.

The sex racket was busted by Nadakkavu police on June 6 at an apartment in Malapparamba, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, including organisers, clients, and sex workers. The investigation, led by Nadakkavu Inspector N Prajeesh, revealed that the two police officers had financial dealings with Bindu, the prime accused. While the brothel had reportedly been under police surveillance for nearly a year, the two officers had been under observation for the past six months. They were suspended following the investigation.

The brothel was allegedly sublet to a man claiming to be a physiotherapist for Bahrain's football team. The operation was disguised as a spa, and clients were contacted using a dedicated phone number. Nine people, including its operators, customers, and sex workers, were taken into custody during the raid. Among those arrested during the raid were Bindu (47) from Wayanad, Abhirami (35) from Idukki, and Upesh (48) from Feroke, who are believed to have operated the establishment.