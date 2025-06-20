Palakkad: The Centre has launched an initiative to make the products of small-scale entrepreneurs easily available to customers. The initiative will be implemented by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF), with products to be marketed under the brand name 'Jana'. In Kerala, procedures to start outlets selling the products have been started with the support of Consumerfed, an NCCF member. At a later stage, exclusive ‘Jana’ outlets will be opened.

NCCF officials said that the brand will be launched before Onam this year. The products sold under the brand will be selected from Kudumbashree Mission, women’s collectives, NGOs, self-help groups, Adivasi societies, farmers’ producer companies and farmers’ societies. As per the arrangement, items such as pickles, rice products, oils, masala powders and pulses would be collected and subjected to quality testing before being marketed under the ‘Jana’ brand. A total of 50 products will be sold in the first phase, said the officials.

“Products from other states will also be available at the outlets,” said Bjioy P John, NCCF’s coordinator for South India. The products will be priced around 25 per cent less than market rates as they are procured directly from producers, he added.

Meanwhile, the authorities are planning to start the third phase of the distribution of ‘Bharat’ brand rice in Kerala. As per data, 50,000 metric tonnes of rice have been distributed by NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd) and NCCF during the first two phases. While the rice was sold at ₹29.50 per kg in the first phase, the price was ₹34 in the second phase. On both occasions, the price was ₹6 less than the market price.