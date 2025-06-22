Cheruthuruthy: Gurmeet Singh, a 34-year-old artist from Dwarka in New Delhi, is set to make his debut in Kathakali on Sunday at the Kathakali School in Cheruthuruthy.

After two months of intense training, Gurmeet will step onto the stage in the role of Krishna in Purappad, in a performance scheduled for 7 pm at the Kaliyachan Kalari on the school premises. A dancer already skilled in Odissi, Kathak and Bharatanatyam, Gurmeet had long harboured a dream of learning Kathakali. He pursued training in the art form under Kalamandalam Udayakumar.

It was Kalamandalam Gopalakrishna, the director of the Kathakali School, who opened the doors for Gurmeet to begin his journey in Kathakali. Gurmeet currently works as a senior data analyst with the US-based company ByteData.com.

This is the first time a member of the Sikh community is learning Kathakali at the Cheruthuruthy Kathakali School. Over 50 of Gurmeet’s relatives and friends have travelled to Cheruthuruthy to witness his debut performance.

