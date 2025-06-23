Aryadan Mammu, brother of former minister and Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, passed away in Nilambur on Monday. He was 73. He died of age-related ailments in a private hospital at Vandoor. Mammu died on the same day that his nephew, Aryadan Shaukath, won the Nilambur bypoll. Following news of his demise, victory celebrations were temporarily suspended.

He is survived by his wife Sainaba, daughters Rishma, Reshma and son Rizwan. The funeral will be held on Monday at Mukkatta Juma Masjid, Nilambur. The mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay homage at the residence of Aryadan Mohammed.

 "My dearest Bappu has passed away. He had always been a pillar of strength to our family," Aryadan Shaukath wrote on Facebook in a tribute to Aryadan Mammu.

