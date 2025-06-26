Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Thursday directed the Health Department to conduct a statewide inspection of health cards in the possession of employees working in hotels, restaurants and other establishments engaged in cooking, distributing and selling food products.

If an employee is found with a fake health card, the licence of the establishment that employs the person will be revoked. "The licence of the doctor who issued the fake health card will also be suspended and legal proceedings initiated," the health minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health cards have been made mandatory in Kerala since February 1, 2023. The system was put in place to assure the public that the people who prepare the food and the ones who serve it were free of any diseases. Those with a health card can buy typhoid vaccines from Karunya pharmacies at low rates.

The latest decision to conduct a mass inspection was taken after reports that a catering unit in Pathanamthitta had received fake health cards for all its employees from a lab.

ADVERTISEMENT

A certificate from a registered medical practitioner in a prescribed format is needed. The form for the medical fitness certificate can be downloaded from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) official website https://www.fssai.gov.in/.

The certificate must have the doctor’s seal and signature too. A physical examination by the doctor is necessary to check for skin diseases, wounds and running sores. The details on the prescribed vaccinations too should be recorded. The hotel employees should also get their eyes checked. A blood test is necessary to rule out any contagious diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly, the tests will be done to diagnose infection, communicable illnesses, and skin diseases, besides ensuring proper eyesight. Upon any doubt regarding the initial test results, the workers can ask for a repeat blood test. The doctors should ensure that the hotel employee has been administered vaccines. The certificates and the test results should be kept at the workplace and produced upon demand by the officials.