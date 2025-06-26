A culvert near Panayur, close to the Panayur Shiva Temple and bus stop, has been found to be in a state of damage and motorists passing along the way have been put on high alert. Parts of the steps on one side of the culvert and the concrete at the bottom have collapsed.

Public Works Department officials inspected the site and found that the passage of heavy vehicles posed a significant risk.

Following the assessment, heavy vehicles, including lorries, have been banned from Vaniyamkulam to Mampaṭṭapādi.

The concrete slabs at the bottom of the culvert have broken away, and many of the reinforcing bars are rusted.

The retaining wall near the culvert is also damaged. This is a major road connecting Ottappalam to Pattambi, Koppam, and Chalavara, with many private buses using it. Many school buses also ply on this route.

Locals say that large lorries carrying stone from a nearby quarry are responsible for the culvert's damage. The Public Works Department Roads division has informed that they will examine the situation, including the possibility of rebuilding the culvert.